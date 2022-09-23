Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich romance dubbed ‘real deal’: ‘It’s serious'

Johnny Depp is said to be in a "serious" relationship with his former lawyer Joelle Rich as per recent reports.

The London-based attorney represented the Pirates of the Caribbean star during his UK libel case against The Sun back in 2018.

“Their chemistry is off the charts,” an insider told Us Weekly about the rumoured lovebirds. “It’s serious between them. They are the real deal.”

Despite not being a part of his legal team during the actor’s recent bombshell defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard in US, Rich was present in the Virginia courtroom to support Depp.

“There was no professional obligation for her being there. It was personal,” the source added while claiming that they used to meet “discreetly” in hotels during the early stages of their relationship.

The insider also revealed that the lawyer was married at the time when she met Depp, however, she is now divorcing her husband to be with the Hollywood star.