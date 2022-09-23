Ex-Pakistan skipper Mohammad Hafeez performs Umrah with family

Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez standing in Khana-e-Ka'aba during umrah. — Twitter/@MHafeez22

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Mohammad Hafeez recently had the privilege to perform Umrah with his family.

Taking to Twitter, Hafeez shared photos with his family at the Khana-e-Ka'aba.

"Alham du Lillah blessed to perform Umrah with family. May Allah accept it Aameen. May Allah bless all Muslims to visit once in life to the most beautiful & blessed place on earth," the former all-rounder wrote.

Hafeez announced his retirement from international cricket early this year after playing 55 Test matches, 218 ODIs and 119 T20 matches for Pakistan

