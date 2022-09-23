 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Fawad Khan on following Aamir Khan with Physical transformation:"I was hospitalised"

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Fawad Khan to feature in Bilal Lasharis The Legend of Maula Jatt
Fawad Khan to feature in Bilal Lashari's 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Fawad Khan recently in an interview revealed that he tried to follow Aamir Khan and Christian Bale with body transformation for The Legend of Maula Jatt, he was hospitalized. 

The actor while talking to Something Haute said: "It is not the best thing I did to myself. I would never do that again. I just made some questionable choices, which negatively affected me."

He revealed: "There is a dark underbelly to all of these physical transformations and people should know that when you make these decisions, it is taking a huge toll on your health. And it happened. Ten days into it, I was hospitalized. My kidneys shut down."

"I was told to walk less and eliminate stress completely."

Fawad told that he weighed around 73-75kgs, and his weight went up to 100kgs for the role."I was putting in insane hours. It's not the right way to do things because the thing is I had limited time. Due to whatever circumstances, it happened the way it happened. I am not Christian Bale but i tried to do what he does, even Aamir Khan for that matter."

According to IndianExpress, the actor said that he would never recommend such transformation to anyone.

More From Showbiz:

Priyanka Chopra's opinion on stunts:

Priyanka Chopra's opinion on stunts: "It's like math, if you train, you can do it"
Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday

Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday
'Brahmastra': much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24

'Brahmastra': much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24
Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 16' to premiere on October 1: New promo releases

Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 16' to premiere on October 1: New promo releases
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare
Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' to be a family entertainer mixed with emotions: See trailer

Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' to be a family entertainer mixed with emotions: See trailer
Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he uplifts granddaughter Aradhaya's mood

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he uplifts granddaughter Aradhaya's mood
Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Teaser out now

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Teaser out now
Hrithik Roshan on Mahira Khan's look in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': 'Love it'

Hrithik Roshan on Mahira Khan's look in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': 'Love it'
Deepika Padukone begins dubbing for upcoming film 'Pathan'

Deepika Padukone begins dubbing for upcoming film 'Pathan'
Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: 'I don't think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades'

Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: 'I don't think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades'
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to have an eco-friendly wedding

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to have an eco-friendly wedding

Latest

view all