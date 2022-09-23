 
Showbiz
Friday Sep 23 2022
By
Web Desk

Bipasha Basu's Baby Shower: The actress slays in a peach coloured gown

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 23, 2022

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh to welcome their first child soon
Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh to welcome their first child soon

Bipasha Basu enjoys the dreamiest baby shower ceremony organized by her very close friend, the couple looked spectacular together.

Soon to be parents; Karan Singh Grover and Bipasha Basu chose to keep their looks minimal for the event.

Basu wore a peach gown and left her hair open with beachy waves while Grover opted for a blue suit.

Paparazzi clicked the pictures of the two walking together hand-in-hand, entering the baby shower ceremony.

As per the sources, the theme of the event was lavender and peach and so the venue was decorated with pink and lavender balloons.

The couple posed in front of the decor. Also, there was a board behind them that read: "A lil monkey is on the way".

Karan and Bipasha were also seen cutting a cake with broad smiles on their faces.

PinkVilla revealed that the baby shower ceremony was a small scale event with only 20 of the couple's close friends and family members.

More From Showbiz:

Fawad Khan on following Aamir Khan with Physical transformation:

Fawad Khan on following Aamir Khan with Physical transformation:"I was hospitalised"
Priyanka Chopra's opinion on stunts:

Priyanka Chopra's opinion on stunts: "It's like math, if you train, you can do it"
Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday

Kajol pens down a beautiful note on mother Tanuja Samarth's birthday
'Brahmastra': much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24

'Brahmastra': much-awaited song 'Rasiya' to release on September 24
Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 16' to premiere on October 1: New promo releases

Salman Khan's show 'Bigg Boss 16' to premiere on October 1: New promo releases
Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare

Aamir Khan's daughter Ira Khan gets engaged to beau Nupur Shikhare
Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' to be a family entertainer mixed with emotions: See trailer

Madhuri Dixit's 'Maja Ma' to be a family entertainer mixed with emotions: See trailer
Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he uplifts granddaughter Aradhaya's mood

Amitabh Bachchan reveals how he uplifts granddaughter Aradhaya's mood
Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Teaser out now

Sonakshi Sinha, Huma Qureshi's 'Double XL': Teaser out now
Hrithik Roshan on Mahira Khan's look in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': 'Love it'

Hrithik Roshan on Mahira Khan's look in 'The Legend of Maula Jatt': 'Love it'
Deepika Padukone begins dubbing for upcoming film 'Pathan'

Deepika Padukone begins dubbing for upcoming film 'Pathan'
Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: 'I don't think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades'

Neha Dhupia on raising her kids: 'I don't think happiness lies in your report card, or the grades'

Latest

view all