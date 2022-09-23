 
Friday Sep 23 2022
COAS Gen Bajwa spends time with flood victims of Badin

Friday Sep 23, 2022

COAS General Bajwa speaking to the flood victims of Badin. — ISPR
  • Army chief also met Karachi's business community after his visit to Badin.
  • ISPR says COAS was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-affected areas.
  • COAS appreciated business community's support in natural calamities.

RAWALPINDI: The Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday spent time with the victims of the devastating floods in relief and medical camps, where he also met troops busy in rescue and relief activities in Sindh's Malkani Sharif area.

According to a statement released by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army chief visited the flood-affected areas of Badin.

The military's media wing added that General Bajwa also interacted with Karachi's business community.

The statement further shared that the COAS appreciated the business community's support in natural calamities in the past as well as during the recent flooding.

"The business community has always helped the people of Pakistan during various natural calamities including their support in recent floods. 

"The business community members acknowledged the role and sacrifice made by the Pakistan Army in providing a safe environment for the country's economic prosperity, and assured COAS maximum support for the flood-affected people," ISPR said in the statement. 

