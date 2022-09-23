Pak vs Eng: Pakistan eye breaking tie in third T20I against England

Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (R) and teammate Mohammad Rizwan run between the wicket during the second Twenty20 international cricket match between Pakistan and England at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on September 22, 2022. — AFP

Seven-match series tied 1-1.

Match to be staged at NSK.

Pakistan confident ahead of third game.

KARACHI: Pakistan will be aiming to break a tie in its seven-match series against England when Babar Azam's men take to the field in the third game at the National Stadium later today (Friday) at 7:30pm.

The series was tied 1-1 Thursday after Babar smashed an unbeaten magnificent century along with Mohammad Rizwan (88) to lead Pakistan to their first victory in the home series.

England, who are touring Pakistan for the first time in 17 years, won the first match of the series after the Men In Green's lacklustre performance with both — the bat and ball.

However, in the second match, the opening pair's unbeaten 203-run partnership boosted the Green Shirts' confidence — as they completed a chase of 200 in 19.3 overs.

'Blindly trust each other'

Speaking after the second T20I for Geo’s segment “Game Changer”, Rizwan said that he enjoys great understanding with Babar.

“We blindly trust each other, we help each other and have great communication which is helping us,” Rizwan said about his partnership with the skipper.

“There’re certain moments when we feel the pressure – these two moments are the start of the innings and when we are near the target. At start, because we always aim to provide a solid start and near the target because we feel that we shouldn’t lose the wicket after coming so close,” Rizwan said.

Talking about his partnership record with Babar, Rizwan said that there can’t be a bigger honour for him if his numbers are putting Pakistan’s name ahead.

The opening pair was recently under criticism from some for not being able to do enough but Thursday’s inning seemed a reply to all the critics.

'Gamble'

England captain Moeen Ali said his one over of off-spin bowling against Pakistan was a "gamble" that did not pay off after the visitors lost the second match.

"The momentum changed when I bowled my over. That really gave them the belief and after that, they were almost unstoppable," Moeen said.

"I felt like it was under control for most of it. I genuinely feel my over lost the game for us. That was a gamble on my part.

"I went to try and get a wicket, almost buy a wicket. Obviously, it didn't work and that's when Pakistan really won the game."