Saturday Sep 24 2022
'Beauty of sport': Twitter cherishes tearful Federer, Nadal at tennis star's last game

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

As tennis star Roger Federer played the last game at Laver Cup marking his retirement from the sport, there were moments full of emotion witnessed at the event. 

Federer's trophy-laden career ended with defeat on Friday, but for once the result hardly mattered as he headed into retirement with tears in his eyes and cheers ringing in his ears. The 41-year-old played alongside Spaniard Rafael Nadal — with whom he shared one of tennis's most captivating rivalries — against Americans Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.

Tears flowed afterward as Ellie Goulding sung while a montage of Federer's feats was projected on the black court. Various emotional moments were captured on the occasion. One of them was Federer and Nadal sitting side by side with eyes full of tears.

Twiterrati were all praise for the sportsmanship of Nadal, who bawled his eyes out at the end of a charismatic era in the history of tennis.

'Nobody getting over it'

Indian tennis ace Sania Mirza shared a video of the two tennis greats getting emotional, saying that "nobody is getting over" these moments.

"Champion's feelings'

Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez shared a video of the heartwarming moments and said:

"Tears reflect amount of sacrifices, hardships and struggle to become a champion. Only a champion can feel it."

'Beauty of sport'

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli adored the picture of the two sitting and shedding some tears together.

"Who thought rivals can feel like this towards each other. That’s the beauty of sport," Kohli said.

He said that he looks at the image as the most beautiful sporting picture ever.

"When your companions cry for you, you know [what] you’ve been able to do with your God given talent. Nothing but respect for these two," he wrote.

Here are some more reactions:


