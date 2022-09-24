 
pakistan
Saturday Sep 24 2022
By
Web Desk

PM Shehbaz’s purported audio regarding Maryam Nawaz’s son-in-law leaked

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 24, 2022

  • In leaked audio, PM Shehbaz is allegedly being told that Maryam's son-in-law wants to import a power plant from India.
  • An unidentified person can be heard briefing another person, alleged to be PM, about the consequences of taking this decision.
  • He advises PM Shehbaz to get this work done through Ishaq Dar.

A leaked audio that has gone viral on social media — allegedly featuring Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif — contains a discussion regarding PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz asking for a power plant from India to be imported for her son-in-law.

“He is our son-in-law, inform him about the issues in importing a plant from India,” PM Shehbaz allegedly said, to an unidentified man.

The unidentified man can be heard briefing the person, alleged to be the premier, about the consequences of taking the decision, to which PM Shehbaz allegedly asks him to convey all reservations to Maryam’s son-in-law and that he will personally meet him once he returns from Turkey.

At this, the other person allegedly advises PM Shehbaz to get this work done from former finance minister Ishaq Dar, to which he agrees.

— Thumbnail image is a screengrab of Geo News live streaming


