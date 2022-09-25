Prince Andrew enjoys horse riding in Windsor amid fear of being 'kicked out'

Prince Andrew , who reportedly faces bleak future in Royal Family after the Queen's demise, spotted enjoying horse riding along the banks of the River Thames in Windsor on Saturday.



The Duke of York reminded fans of Queen Elizabeth II as he made first public appearance since his mother's funeral.



The 62-year-old was in riding gear and a blue jumper and tie as he rode near where the Queen was laid to rest following her state funeral on Monday.



Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will reportedly remain at their lavish Windsor mansion in the near future, but fear they could be 'kicked out' amid a shake-up within the Royal Family.



King Charles is widely reported to be planning a slimmed-down monarchy during his reign.