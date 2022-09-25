 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew enjoys horse riding in Windsor amid fear of being 'kicked out'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

Prince Andrew enjoys horse riding in Windsor amid fear of being kicked out

Prince Andrew , who reportedly faces bleak future in Royal Family after the Queen's demise, spotted enjoying horse riding along the banks of the River Thames in Windsor on Saturday.

The Duke of York reminded fans of Queen Elizabeth II as he made first public appearance since his mother's funeral.

The 62-year-old was in riding gear and a blue jumper and tie as he rode near where the Queen was laid to rest following her state funeral on Monday.

Andrew and his ex-wife Sarah Ferguson will reportedly remain at their lavish Windsor mansion in the near future, but fear they could be 'kicked out' amid a shake-up within the Royal Family. 

King Charles is widely reported to be planning a slimmed-down monarchy during his reign.

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid looks drop-dead gorgeous in sleeveless blazer and fringed skirt

Bella Hadid looks drop-dead gorgeous in sleeveless blazer and fringed skirt

Prince Harry knew about his fate, claims new book

Prince Harry knew about his fate, claims new book
‘The Crown’: Netflix announces season 5 release date

‘The Crown’: Netflix announces season 5 release date

A$AP Rocky grabs everyone’s attention with his new pictures

A$AP Rocky grabs everyone’s attention with his new pictures
Ben Affleck looks relaxed while picking up his son Samuel from school

Ben Affleck looks relaxed while picking up his son Samuel from school
Milan Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in glimmering black gown

Milan Fashion Week: Kim Kardashian flaunts her incredible physique in glimmering black gown
Fans slam Arnold Schwarzenegger for skipping fitness festival, again

Fans slam Arnold Schwarzenegger for skipping fitness festival, again
John Boyega pitches 'Woman King' sequel idea too good to pass up: Report

John Boyega pitches 'Woman King' sequel idea too good to pass up: Report
Nicola Peltz steps out with Brooklyn after claiming Victoria Beckham ghosted her

Nicola Peltz steps out with Brooklyn after claiming Victoria Beckham ghosted her
Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor

Johnny Depp ladylove Joelle Rich’s friends shocked she left husband for actor
Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss

Amber Heard not interested in Johnny Depp's life following libel case loss
Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’

Tom Cruise speaks of his love for Britain, ‘It is breathtaking’

Latest

view all