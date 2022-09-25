 
Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich 'not exclusive' after claims she 'left her husband'

Johnny Depp and his new lady love Joelle Rich are figuring out the dynamics of their relationship.

As per TMZ, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star Johnny Depp isn’t exclusive with his lawyer-turned-girlfriend.

Joelle is one of the defense attorneys who represented him in his 2018 libel lawsuit against the Sun.

Amid the rumours of their budding romance, it is reported that Joelle has parted ways from her husband.

The Telegraph reports: “The British lawyer who is dating Johnny Depp after previously representing him during his High Court libel trial is understood to be separated from her university sweetheart husband.”

Joelle was reportedly married to Jonathan Rich, a director for the Bluebox Corporate Finance Group, in 2011. She shares two kids with the ex-husband.

Meanwhile, an insider told the outlet that Johnny and Joelle is “the real deal.”

