 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 25 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Charlotte, Prince George allowed to show ‘natural’ emotions at funeral

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

FileFootage

Princess Charlotte and Prince George’s leading role at Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral was recently defended by a royal expert who insisted that it gave us a “future glimpse” into the monarchy.

The Prince and Princess of Wales’ two kids attended the sombre ceremony on September 19 however it was criticised by netizens.

"Funerals are no place for children at any level, let alone one that's being broadcast across the world,” wrote one user on Twitter.

Addressing the criticism, body language expert Inbaal Honigman told Daily Star: “The young royals' mature behaviour at the funeral shows that they understood the occasion, and were prepared for the long day.”

"The fact that their physical responses were natural, not stiff, shows that they weren't just told to be on their best behaviour, but were actually allowed to feel what they needed to feel.

"That they spoke to each other throughout the day, shows that they weren't directed to remain silent, and their personalities are taken into account within their family dynamics,” Inbaal explained.

"This suggests that their relationship with their parents is warm and loving, and they feel safe and loved.

"As they grow, this upbringing will allow them to develop naturally, each at their own pace, and become grown-ups who show love to others and share their feelings with others,” the expert added.

More From Entertainment:

‘Queen is the number one symbol of white supremacy’

‘Queen is the number one symbol of white supremacy’
Harry 'spectacularly rude' remark on media as Meghan smiled like 'sociopath'

Harry 'spectacularly rude' remark on media as Meghan smiled like 'sociopath'
Prince Harry abandoned William on Scotland flight by 'mistake', not 'anger'

Prince Harry abandoned William on Scotland flight by 'mistake', not 'anger'
Meghan Markle kept nanny under wraps over her 'escape plan' with Archie

Meghan Markle kept nanny under wraps over her 'escape plan' with Archie
Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance

Zayn Malik unfollows Gigi Hadid on Instagram amid Leonardo DiCaprio romance
Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich 'not exclusive' after claims she 'left her husband'

Johnny Depp, Joelle Rich 'not exclusive' after claims she 'left her husband'
Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin welcome eighth child together

Alec Baldwin, Hilaria Baldwin welcome eighth child together

Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal will 'cause untold damage' to King Charles and Camilla

Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix deal will 'cause untold damage' to King Charles and Camilla

Kanye West's shares Kim Kardashian's picture with a cryptic message

Kanye West's shares Kim Kardashian's picture with a cryptic message

Apple Music to sponsor Super Bowl half-time show

Apple Music to sponsor Super Bowl half-time show
Africa's first post-pandemic Comic-Con festival draws thousands

Africa's first post-pandemic Comic-Con festival draws thousands

Latest

view all