Anushka Sharma pays tribute to legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress to release in 2023

Earlier today, Anushka Sharma paid a tribute Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, as she plays her final match for the Indian national team.

Taking it to the Instagram account, Sharma wrote: “An inspiration. A role-model. A legend. Your name will be etched in history forever. Thank You @jhulangoswami, for being a game changer in Indian Women’s Cricket.”

Anushka is preparing herself for her next film Chakda Xpress in which she will be playing the role of the legendary Indian pacer Jhulan Goswami.



Prior this year, she announced her upcoming venture Chakda Xpress via social media.

Sharma wrote: “At a time when Jhulan decided to become a cricketer and make her country proud on the global stage, it was very tough for women to even think of playing the sport. This film is a dramatic retelling of several instances that shaped her life and also women’s cricket.”

According to PinkVilla, Prosit Roy’s Chakda Xpress will be Anushka Sharma’s come back on the big screen after four years.