Sunday Sep 25 2022
Kim Kardashian teams up with Dolce & Gabbana at Milan Fashion Week

Sunday Sep 25, 2022

MILAN: Dolce & Gabbana teamed up with U.S. reality TV star Kim Kardashian at Milan Fashion Week on Saturday as the Italian luxury label presented its latest collection for women's wardrobes.

To the backdrop of a giant screen showing a black and white video of Kardashian eating spaghetti, models wore embellished corset dresses, crop tops with high-waisted tight trousers and shimmering or see-through frocks. Skirts were long and slim while jeans were torn or embellished.

Some models wore large chokers reading "KIM" or "LOVE".

The colour palette consisted of mainly black, white, shiny silver, with added touches of leopard print.

The label, headed by designer duo Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana, had teased the #CiaoKim collaboration ahead of the show with short videos of Kardashian being photographed by paparazzi.

Kardashian, dressed in a sparkly black dress, closed the event by greeting the audience followed by designers Dolce and Gabbana.

Milan Fashion Week runs until Monday.

