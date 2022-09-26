PTI protests against PM Shehbaz Sharif’s London visit

PTI London officer bearers protesting against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's London visit in the English capital. — Photo by author

Protest say London visit organised on “taxpayers' money”.

PMO says PM paid for his foreign experts.

Protestors say current government is an “imported government”.

LONDON: Activists of PTI staged a protest outside Avenfield flats against Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif’s visit to London during which he met PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and attended important party meetings.

The protest was organised against PM Shehbaz's London visit on the “taxpayers' money” as it was costing the national exchequer.

The PM's Office has released official confirmation that the prime minister personally paid for his expenses in New York and in London he stayed at his flat he bought when in exile in 2006-07.

The protestors were carrying placards and banners against the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leaders.

The protest was organised by PTI London’s elected team led by Waqas Sagar, President Taqveem Siddiqui, Senior Vice President Nabeel Qureshi, General Secretary Sidra Hijazi Ali, Information Secretary Saram Choudhry, Additional General Secretary Nasreen Memon, Women Secretary PTI and Maheen Zahid, Women Secretary London.

PTI UK’s national president Imran Khalil and others also attended the protest from outside of London.

The protestors said they believed the current government was an “imported government” imposed on Pakistan after the success of the “US Regime Change Plan” which was made to oust former prime minister Imran Khan from power.

They said that their campaign for fresh elections would continue unless a legitimate government is elected.

The protesters added that Imran was removed from power on the pretext that he had mishandled Pakistan's economy, however, in the last six months, the economy's condition has worsened.

The Sunday protest was held where Nawaz Sharif, PM Shehbaz, and Ishaq Dar met — at the prime minister's Edgware Road flat.

Nawaz had left the apartments an hour before the protest started.

He met the PM and others to discuss the ongoing situation in Pakistan, including the replacement of Finance Minister Miftah Ismail with Dar, the former finance minister in PML-N's government.

It was decided at the same meeting that Ishaq Dar will travel to Pakistan with PM Shehbaz.