Prince Harry ‘begged’ Meghan Markle to ‘get him away’ from Firm: ‘Wanted out’

Royal experts believe Prince Harry ‘always wanted out’ of the Firm and ‘even begged’ Meghan Markle to make it happen.



Royal author and biographer Valentine Low issued this shocking revelation about Prince Harry’s true feelings regarding life in the Firm.

She referenced an inside source who “knows Harry well but remains upset about what Harry and Meghan did” in a chat with Express UK.

According to their claims, Prince Harry was "just desperately unhappy in the last couple of years of his working life.”

They also added, “We knew he was unhappy, but we didn’t really know what the solution would be. She came along and found the solution.”