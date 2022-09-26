 
Showbiz
Monday Sep 26 2022
By
Web Desk

Katrina Kaif visits mother's school in Madurai, grooves with students on 'Arabic Kuthu'

By
Web Desk

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Katrina Kaid to star in Farhan Aktars Jee Le Zaraa opposite Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt
Katrina Kaid to star in Farhan Aktar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' opposite Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt

Actress Katrina Kaif recently visited Mountain View School, mother Suzanne Turquotte's school in Madurai where she spent quality time  with the students by dancing on Vijay's Arabic Kuthu song.

Some of her fans dropped videos of the precious moment Katrina shared with the students of the school. The actress opted for a no-make up look and wore a green floral kurta with pair of matching plazzo pants.

The videos also showed that Kaif was accompanied by sister Isabelle Kaif and fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.

See video:

On the work front, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress will be next seen the film Phone Bhoot opposite actors Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is slated to release on November 4th, 2022. The trio also appeared in the Koffee with Karan season 7.

Furthermore, Katrina Kaif has Merry Christmas coming up along with Vijay Sethupati. The actress also has Tiger 3 and Farhan Aktar’s Jee Le Zaraa, together with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline, reported PinkVilla.     

More From Showbiz:

Ananya Panday wishes Chunky Panday on his 60th birthday, calls him 'the coolest daddy'

Ananya Panday wishes Chunky Panday on his 60th birthday, calls him 'the coolest daddy'
Shah Rukh Khan awaits 'Pathaan' to release, shares shirtless pic from bts

Shah Rukh Khan awaits 'Pathaan' to release, shares shirtless pic from bts
Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir spark frenzy at red carpet amid Urwa Hocane solo walk

Farhan Saeed, Hania Aamir spark frenzy at red carpet amid Urwa Hocane solo walk
Anushka Sharma pays tribute to legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami

Anushka Sharma pays tribute to legendary cricketer Jhulan Goswami
Gauri Khan calls AbRam Khan 'biggest foodie' in her family

Gauri Khan calls AbRam Khan 'biggest foodie' in her family
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal to ditch 'no-phone policy' at their wedding
Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'

Jackie Shroff on playing supporting roles: 'It’s the strength of the role for me, not the length'
Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'

Faris Shafi shares glimpse of his look from 'The Legend of Maula Jatt'
Alia Bhatt shares first look of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'

Alia Bhatt shares first look of her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone'
Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt

Kareena Kapoor over the moon with besties Amrita Rao, Mallika Bhatt
WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?

WATCH: Did Shah Rukh Khan call himself 'proud Pakistani'?
Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal take inspiration from vintage Indian poster art for their wedding invites

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal take inspiration from vintage Indian poster art for their wedding invites

Latest

view all