Katrina Kaif visits mother's school in Madurai, grooves with students on 'Arabic Kuthu'

Katrina Kaid to star in Farhan Aktar's 'Jee Le Zaraa' opposite Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt

Actress Katrina Kaif recently visited Mountain View School, mother Suzanne Turquotte's school in Madurai where she spent quality time with the students by dancing on Vijay's Arabic Kuthu song.

Some of her fans dropped videos of the precious moment Katrina shared with the students of the school. The actress opted for a no-make up look and wore a green floral kurta with pair of matching plazzo pants.

The videos also showed that Kaif was accompanied by sister Isabelle Kaif and fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala.

See video:

On the work front, the Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara actress will be next seen the film Phone Bhoot opposite actors Ishaan Khattar and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The movie is slated to release on November 4th, 2022. The trio also appeared in the Koffee with Karan season 7.



Furthermore, Katrina Kaif has Merry Christmas coming up along with Vijay Sethupati. The actress also has Tiger 3 and Farhan Aktar’s Jee Le Zaraa, together with Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt, in the pipeline, reported PinkVilla.