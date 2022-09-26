 
Monday Sep 26 2022
Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media

Monday Sep 26, 2022

Meghan Markle announced Archie's birth hours later to 'avoid' media

Meghan Markle had palace put out a false statement about the birth of her son Archie to avoid media attention.

Royal author Valentine Low wrote in his upcoming book - Courtiers: the Hidden Power Behind the Crown, that the birth came amidst “a series of battles with the media that spring and summer".

The author claimed that an insider spilt the beans the Duchess’ private secretary Sam Cohen was glad to be leaving the job at the time.

“Sam always made clear that it was like working for a couple of teenagers. They were impossible and pushed her to the limit. She was miserable,” the source said.

Valentine said Sam’s friend shared that the secretary was fed up “constantly having to battle on Harry and Meghan’s behalf, while taking all this abuse from them”.

Fiona Mcilwham was Meghan’s new secretary who wanted to help the Suits alum get hold of “cultural differences”.

“It did not take long for the shine to wear off," Valentine claimed.

"When Archie was due in May, Meghan was determined to avoid the indignity of a royal birth with journalists camped outside the hospital.

"The palace put out a statement saying that the duchess had gone into labour, only for it to emerge later than she had, in fact, given birth some eight hours before,” the source added.

