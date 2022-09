Chairman Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad, sighting the Muharram moon, on the rooftop of Deputy Commissioner's office, Quetta, July 29, 2022. — Twitter/File

ISLAMABAD: The moon for the holy month of Rabi ul Awal has not been sighted in Pakistan, therefore, Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH) will fall on October 9.



The development came after Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabir Azad chaired the meeting of the zonal committee at the Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony, Kohsar Block, Pak Secretariat in Islamabad.