Two soldiers martyred during crossfire with terrorists in Azam Warsak

Two Pakistan Army soldiers were martyred during an intense exchange of fire after terrorists fired at a military post in the general area of Azam Warsak, South Waziristan District, a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations said Monday.

The military's media wing said that the troops initiated a prompt response and effectively engaged the terrorists' location.

As a result, one terrorist was killed while weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the killed terrorist.

The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and the killing of innocent citizens, said the statement.

During the intense exchange of fire, Naik Rasheed (age 29 years, resident of Tank) and Sepoy Rasool Badshah (age 22 years, resident of Lower Dir) having fought gallantly, embraced Shahadat.

The statement further said that clearance is being carried out to eliminate any terrorists found in the area.