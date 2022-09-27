 
entertainment
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth’s death: royal family officially ends mourning period

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Queen Elizabeth’s death: royal family officially ends mourning period
Queen Elizabeth’s death: royal family officially ends mourning period

British royal family has officially ended the period of mourning following the death of Queen Elizabeth on September 8.

Buckingham Palace announced the end of mourning on its official Twitter and Instagram handles on Tuesday.

Sharing a throwback photo of the Queen, the palace tweeted, “The period of Royal Mourning following the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth has now ended.”

It further revealed that the royal family social media handle will continue to reflect the work of the King, the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family.

“The Royal Family account will continue to reflect the work of The King, The Queen Consort and other members of The Royal Family, as well as remembering the life and work of Queen Elizabeth,” the statement further reads.


More From Entertainment:

Russia decides not to put forward a film to compete in Oscars

Russia decides not to put forward a film to compete in Oscars
Queen’s floral tributes to be taken down as royal mourning period comes to end

Queen’s floral tributes to be taken down as royal mourning period comes to end

Jennifer Aniston sets tongues wagging as she puts on stylish display in walk with Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston sets tongues wagging as she puts on stylish display in walk with Jon Hamm
King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims

King Charles III shuns his and Camilla's alleged 'love child' claims
Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday

Reese Witherspoon showers love over son Tennessee on his birthday
U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

U.K. to introduce King Charles stamps, banknotes by mid-2024

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism

Graham Norton refused ‘queue-jump ticket’ to see Queen lying in state to avoid criticism
Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian faces embarrassing exit from Milan Fashion Week
Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'

Alan Rickman’s diary reveals he wanted to leave 'Harry Potter'
Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'

Prince Harry unexpected response when staffer called him 'mate'
Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme

Chloe Grace Moretz reflects on getting mocked by Family Guy meme
King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

King Charles III unveils new monogram as Royal Family mourning period ends

Latest

view all