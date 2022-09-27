 
Showbiz
Tuesday Sep 27 2022
By
Web Desk

Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note on late Yash Chopra's 90th birthday

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Sep 27, 2022

Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the film Chakda Xpress
Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the film 'Chakda Xpress'

Actress Anushka Sharma writes a sweet birthday wish for late Yash Chopra, as today (September 27) marks the 90th birth anniversary of the legendary filmmaker.

Taking it to the Instagram, Anushka added a picture of Chopra and wrote: “A master storyteller who weaved magic on celluloid. Remembering the iconic visionary, Yash ji on his birth anniversary.”

Sharma made her Bollywood debut with the film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi alongside Shah Rukh Khan backed by Yash Chopra. She further became a part of his project Jab Tak Hai Jaan opposite SRK and Katrina Kaif.

The veteran filmmaker was known as the King of Romance in Bollywood and was famous for hit films like: Waqt, Silsila, Deewar, Kabhie Kabhie, Trishul, Chandni and many more.

He passed away on October 13th, 2012 at the age of 80 due to multiple organ failure after suffering from dengue.

Meanwhile, Anuskha Sharma was last seen in the film Zero featuring; Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif. She took a break after that due to her pregnancy.

Now the actress is making her comeback after four years with a sports film Chakda Xpress, a film based on the struggles and achievement of the Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami, reported PinkVilla.

