England ready to host Pakistan-India Test series: reports

LAHORE: England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has offered to be a neutral host for the Pakistan-India Test series in the future.



ECB has contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to host a series between the two arch-rivals.

An English media outlet said: "England have offered to be a neutral host for future Pakistan-India Test series opening the possibility of the two countries playing bilateral cricket for the first time in more than 15 years."

Later on, sources in the PCB confirmed to Geo.tv about this development saying: "ECB has contacted us in this regard."



"It's an unofficial offer and nothing was accepted. PCB wishes to host India as it's Pakistan's turn officially," the source further said.

Pakistan and India have never played a Test match since 2007. The two teams last met in a bilateral white-ball series back in 2012-13.