Saudi Crown Prince MBS to visit Pakistan this November

Major announcements regarding different development projects on Saudi Arabia's behalf are expected mid-November this year as the Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (MBS) will undertake a trip to Pakistan, The News reported.



The prince, who has just been appointed the Saudi prime minister, was invited by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on a recent telephonic conversation between the two. The leaders discussed important subjects of mutual interest and the flood situation in Pakistan

An air-bridge between Riyadh and Islamabad was established between the two countries for the supply of relief goods. Well-placed diplomatic sources said that final date and relevant details are being worked out by the brotherly countries through diplomatic channels.

It would be the first visit by the Saudi Crown Prince to Pakistan after the change of government in Pakistan in April this year. MBS will have discussions on the bilateral, regional and international subjects of mutual interest with the host leadership.

The sources said the PTI government under Imran Khan had hurt the historic and deep ties between the two brotherly countries, which after great efforts, the incumbent government has repaired.

Meanwhile, Saudi Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al Malkiy had an important meeting with Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here at the Prime Minister’s House on Tuesday. The prime minister conveyed his cordial greetings for the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al-Saud and Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman. The prime minister recalled his recent telephonic conversation with the Crown Prince and stated that there was a shared desire to strengthen the bilateral cooperation in diverse fields.

To sustain the upward trajectory in bilateral relations, the prime minister underscored the importance of regular bilateral exchanges at various levels. The premier thanked the leadership and people of the Kingdom for their strong expression of support for the flood victims in Pakistan, including for relief assistance through an air bridge between the Kingdom and Pakistan.

The prime minister also appreciated the important contribution of the Ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Malkiy in relief efforts, who personally visited the flood-affected areas. He was the first ambassador in Pakistan who personally visited the flood-hit areas, especially interior of Sindh where the situation was bad.

The ties between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia have gained further strength in recent months due to the interest shown by Ambassador Nawaf, the sources added.