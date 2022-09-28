Well done, I say cypher should be leaked too now: Imran Khan on alleged audio

ISLAMABAD: PTI Chairman Imran Khan said Wednesday that it was a "good thing" that the government allegedly leaked an audio about the US cypher, saying he thinks the cypher itself should be leaked to the public.



Imran Khan accused Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and co of leaking the latest audio.

“Well done on leaking it. I would say the cypher should get leaked too […] and so everyone knows what a big foreign conspiracy was made,” he said.

“I haven’t even played [on it] yet. Now [we will] play when they expose it,” he concluded.

In a major development, a sound bite of former prime minister Imran Khan speaking about the US cypher — what he time and again has alleged was a "threat" letter to Pakistan — surfaced earlier today after multiple audio leaks of top government officials.

The PTI was quick to defend the leaked conversation and senior party leader, Fawad Chaudhry was the first to react.

"The new leaks only confirm the attempt to hide the US cable from the [then] prime minister [Imran Khan]," Fawad wrote on Twitter, minutes after the audio surfaced.

Meanwhile, PTI leader Hammad Azhar said when Imran Khan was the prime minister, his government was removed following the "exact same script as was given in the cypher".

"Let that sink in," he said.

"I think the cypher should be released now and the people of Pakistan should decide whether it was a conspiracy or even more than that."

Imran Khan's then special assistant for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development, Zulfi Bukhari also joined league and said that the leaked audio "further strengthens" PTI's stance.

He said that the audio is "completely in agreement" with the PTI's narrative.

"[The] cipher was hidden from the PM," he tweeted.

"Best possibility was to bring into bureaucratic records-everything mentioned in cipher & written by ambassador. Great job putting up this audio, further strengthens our stance," he wrote.







