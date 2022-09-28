 
Showbiz
Wednesday Sep 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal leave for Delhi to host their pre-wedding events: See video

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Sep 28, 2022

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot on October 6
Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to tie the knot on October 6

Earlier today, the soon-to-be married couple Ali Fazal and Richa Chhadha were spotted at the Mumbai airport as they leave for Delhi to attend their pre-wedding events.

The sources revealed the appearance of the duo at the airport. In the video, Richa could be seen wearing a perfect yellow traditional dress with her hair left open. She completed her look with a pair of cool sunglasses. She also carried a red-coloured tote bag and wore colourful khusaas.

Whereas, Ali opted for a casual look. He wore a white t-shirt with a pair of beige-coloured pants and a blue coat. He also wore a red cap along with a pair sunglasses.

The couple posed together at the airport carrying a beautiful smile on their faces.

The pre-wedding festivities are scheduled to commence from September 30th in Delhi and will continue for three days. Later on, the couple will fly off back to Mumbai for their reception.

According to PinkVilla reports, Chadha and Fazal will be hosting two receptions; one will be held at the iconic The Great Eastern Home while the other reception will be hosted at the Delhi GymKhana. 

More From Showbiz:

Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday

Karan Johar writes a heartfelt wish for Ranbir Kapoor's birthday
Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

Srha Asghar announces pregnancy news in the sweetest way possible

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November

'Joyland's' official poster comes out, film to release this November
Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada

Yasir Hussain responds to backlash for attending awards show in Canada
Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo

Tanushree Dutta claims to have survived multiple assassination attempts amid MeToo
Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's Mumbai reception venue to be 176-year old mill
Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'

Bipasha Basu on baby preparations: 'Everywhere is a baby zone'
Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note on late Yash Chopra's 90th birthday

Anushka Sharma writes a heartfelt note on late Yash Chopra's 90th birthday
Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook step of 'Alcoholia'

Hrithik Roshan teaches Saif Ali Khan the hook step of 'Alcoholia'
Deepika Padukone rushed to Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai last night

Deepika Padukone rushed to Breach Candy Hospital Mumbai last night
Why Gauri Khan becomes frustrated with Shah Rukh Khan?

Why Gauri Khan becomes frustrated with Shah Rukh Khan?

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's wedding: Gerard Butler, Judi Dench amongst Hollywood invitees

Ali Fazal, Richa Chadha's wedding: Gerard Butler, Judi Dench amongst Hollywood invitees

Latest

view all