Thursday Sep 29 2022
King Charles III knows his time on throne may be short

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Royal historian Marlene Koenig says Charles - the oldest person to become king in British history- is like a "caretaker" of the throne for the future.

The Britain's new monarch, 73, knows his reign will last a fraction of the time of Queen Elizabeth II's but will carry out his duty to ensure the throne is there for future generations.

Charles was only three-year-old when Queen Elizabeth II ascended to the throne in 1952, making him her heir apparent throughout her 70-year reign.

But given his age, Koenig, said:  "He knows that his time is shorter," Koenig said, comparing Charles' reign to his mother's. "But he's gonna do the best that he can."

"He is and he knows he is a caretaker for the next generation," she added, referencing Charles' son and grandson, Prince William and Prince George, are both first and second in line to the throne respectively.

