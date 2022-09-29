 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s resurfaced clip garners praises: 'Dignified’

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 29, 2022

Kate Middleton’s resurfaced clip garners praises: Dignified’
Kate Middleton’s resurfaced clip garners praises: 'Dignified’ 

Kate Middleton has been garnering praises for her “dignity” in a resurfaced video when she was disgraced by paparazzi in 2010.

A clip of the Princess of Wales at an airport before she got engaged to Prince William has been making rounds son social media when paps insulted her in attempts to get attention.

"There were some paparazzi there and they were shouting '(expletive), (expletive), (expletive), look this way'," said journalist Penny Junor.

A Twitter user recently re-shared the video: “I've always found it curious how this clip of Catherine at the airport being insulted by the paparazzi is nowhere to be found.

"It is a very sad clip and another proof of what she had to suffer at the hands of the press, when she was just William's girlfriend."

Reacting to the video, one fan said: “Through it all she always carried herself with class."

“This was so sad to watch. Catherine has always carried herself with grace and dignity,” said another fan.

“This is shocking. Amazing how she remained dignified through it,” a third comment read. 

More From Entertainment:

Celebrities pay tribute to late Grammy-winning rapper, Coolio

Celebrities pay tribute to late Grammy-winning rapper, Coolio
Princess Diana 'slapped' father for marrying 'wicked' Raine behind mother's back

Princess Diana 'slapped' father for marrying 'wicked' Raine behind mother's back
King Charles takes his own 'truck' and 'lavatory seat' during royal tours

King Charles takes his own 'truck' and 'lavatory seat' during royal tours
King Charles told 'cringe worthy' Meghan is plotting to 'bring his brand down'

King Charles told 'cringe worthy' Meghan is plotting to 'bring his brand down'
Kanye West hires Melinda Gates 'billionaire' celebrity divorce lawyer

Kanye West hires Melinda Gates 'billionaire' celebrity divorce lawyer
Hailey Bieber does not 'expect' anything from Selena Gomez, only 'respects' her

Hailey Bieber does not 'expect' anything from Selena Gomez, only 'respects' her
Kanye West uses Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram display picture

Kanye West uses Kris Jenner's photo as his Instagram display picture

Queen Margrethe follows in the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth

Queen Margrethe follows in the footsteps of late Queen Elizabeth

US rapper Coolio dies at 51

US rapper Coolio dies at 51

Outpouring of love for King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate shocks Harry

Outpouring of love for King Charles, Camilla, William and Kate shocks Harry

Latest report about Harry and Meghan's guard likely to intensify Duke's legal battle with UK authorities

Latest report about Harry and Meghan's guard likely to intensify Duke's legal battle with UK authorities

Meghan Markel's appearance on magazine cover postponed

Meghan Markel's appearance on magazine cover postponed

Latest

view all