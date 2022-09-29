Kate Middleton’s resurfaced clip garners praises: 'Dignified’

Kate Middleton has been garnering praises for her “dignity” in a resurfaced video when she was disgraced by paparazzi in 2010.

A clip of the Princess of Wales at an airport before she got engaged to Prince William has been making rounds son social media when paps insulted her in attempts to get attention.

"There were some paparazzi there and they were shouting '(expletive), (expletive), (expletive), look this way'," said journalist Penny Junor.

A Twitter user recently re-shared the video: “I've always found it curious how this clip of Catherine at the airport being insulted by the paparazzi is nowhere to be found.

"It is a very sad clip and another proof of what she had to suffer at the hands of the press, when she was just William's girlfriend."

Reacting to the video, one fan said: “Through it all she always carried herself with class."

“This was so sad to watch. Catherine has always carried herself with grace and dignity,” said another fan.

“This is shocking. Amazing how she remained dignified through it,” a third comment read.