Thursday Sep 29 2022
King Charles III decides to cut Prince Harry and Meghan loose?

King Charles III does not seem to put up with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's alleged attempts to undermine the monarchy and he won't let his disgraced brother, Andrew, near the limelight.

The new British monarch has apparently mad his mind to give more responsibilities to the working royals instead of those who have willingly, or in any other circumstances, have stepped back from their royal duties.

The late Queen's eldest son appears to have the interests of the monarchy at heart - even when it means making tough decisions about his family.

As well as establishing his own style, Charles has for a long time made it known that he intends to “slim down” the monarchy in response to public demand for a more modern institution with lower costs and less ostentation.

"The Royal Family" tab on the website gives visitors the option to learn more about each member of the extended family. Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the page was updated to reflect the reign of the new Britain's monarch King Charles III.

Harry and Meghan's profile pages were relegated to the bottom of the Royal Family's list. The website ranks the senior working family first, such as King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla and the Prince and Princess of Wales. Next are the other minor working members of the Royal Family, such as the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent. 

Beneath all of them are the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Prince Andrew is the only royal who falls beneath Archie and Lilibet's parents.

King Charles III's latest move depicts his style of reign as he's making calls not to pander to his own family but to hold together and strengthen the institution of which he is now custodian.

