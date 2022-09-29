 
Thursday Sep 29 2022
Shah Rukh Khan lights up the iconic Burj Khalifa

The dancing fountain at the Burj Khalifa plays SRK's 'Om Shanti Om'

Shah Rukh Khan gets a tremendous tribute at the Burj Khalifa as he launches a campaign by the name Burjeel Holdings yesterday, the campaign owns 39 hospitals and medical centers under the Barjeel Medeor, Lifecare, LLH and Tajmeel brands in the Oman and UAE.

On September 28th, the world’s tallest building the Burj Khalifa, on the inaugural ceremony of the campaign, highlighted SRK’s strong connection with the United Arab Emirates by displaying his ad. The dancing fountain in front of it played the evergreen Om Shanti Om tune for him.

Burj Khalifa played the 1:10 minute campaign ad where king khan briefed about the healthcare group. The twitter went crazy with fans praising Shah Rukh for his phenomenal welfare work. They also felt proud seeing him on the world’s iconic building.

The building has been lighting up honouring Khan earlier on his birthday as well.

Chairman Burjeel Holdings Shamsheer Vayalil said: “We are proud to launch the campaign with superstar Shah Rukh Khan that epitomizes the values we cherish.”

“It symbolizes Burjeel Holdings’ ambition to become a global leader in healthcare based of a country that has inspired the world with its fascinating growth story, added Vayalil.”

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in the film Pathaan, reports IndiaToday.

