Ranveer Singh confirms a project with Deepika Padukone

The duo was last seen in Kabir Khan's film '83'

Amidst Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh’s separation rumors, the actor has revealed that the duo will be coming on-screen together once again after Kabir Khan’s 83.

The couple first met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where the two fell in love. They tied the knot on November 14, 2018, after dating for almost six years. Nowadys, the rumours of their separation have been circulating all around on social media.

Recently at FICCI Frames fast track 2022, Singh broke silence over the rumours and said: “I have nothing but the utmost respect for her and I admire her a lot. I have learnt a lot from her in my personal life too. There is a sweet surprise for everyone. You guys will see us together very soon.”

He further went on say: “She is one of the best things that has happened to me and am so grateful for her in my life.”

“Touchwood, we met and started dating in 2012, so 2022 is ten years of me and Deepika, added Ranveer.”

According to IndiaToday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh is a super hit Jodi of Bollywood. Their three films directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali; Bajirao Mastani, Ram-Leela and Padmavat, were blockbusters films of the box office.