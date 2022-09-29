Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal: 'We have a message for you'

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha to host two receptions

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal just shared a sweet audio message for the fans.

The note started with the lines: “You’ve reached the voicemail of Richa and Ali.”

The note went on say: “We have a message for you. Two years ago, we formalized our union and just then the pandemic hit us all, pressing a pause button on our celebrations and life.”

Ali said: “Like the rest of the nation, we two were struck by personal tragedies one after another. Now we all enjoy this window of respite we are finally celebrating with our families and friends and we are so very touched for all the love and blessings that are coming our way. We offer you nothing but our love. Thank you.”

The caption of this audio message simple just had hashtag #RiAli.

As per NDTV, the duo yesterday flew from Mumbai to Delhi to host their pre-wedding festivities. Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha will be getting married on October 6th.