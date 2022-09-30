Pak vs Eng: Is Shahnawaz Dahani returning to squad for today's match?

Right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dahani. — Twitter

KARACHI: Right-arm pacer Shahnawaz Dahani might be returning to the squad to play the sixth T20I match against England at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Dahani was dropped from the playing XI for giving away the most runs in the third match in Karachi last week. He will either replace Mohammad Nawaz or Haris Rauf.

The bowler conceded 62 runs to become the second-most expensive Pakistani bowler in T20Is. Previously, Usman Shinwari had conceded the most 63 runs.



The team management will go with a couple of changes in today's contest. They have already confirmed the replacement of regular wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan.

Mohammad Haris has replaced Rizwan and he will make his T20I debut too.