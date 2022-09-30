Brooklyn Beckham cuddles with Nicola Peltz’s mother amid family feud rumours 

 
Brooklyn Beckham lovingly hugged Nicola Peltz's mother Claudia Heffner Peltz in latest social media post amid rumours of family feud.

Taking to Instagram, the Transformers actor dropped a video along with two snaps, one of which featured the budding chef with her mom.

In the photo, Brooklyn could be seen sporting a bright red Balenciaga co-ord while hugging his mother-in-law during a trip to Paris.

“I love my mom,” Nicola captioned the post.

This comes after a source told Daily Mail that David has “read the riot act” to Brooklyn last week after Nicola’s interview with Grazia Magazine in which she claimed that Victoria Beckham ghosted her after offering to design her wedding dress.

The insider revealed that the former legendary footballer told his son, “We don't do this in our family – and you know that we don't do this in our family. What happens next is up to you, but we are done with the drama.”

David is allegedly angry with Brooklyn and Nicola for addressing their private affairs publically as the source noted, “I don't think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had cause to talk to him harshly, but that has now finally happened.”

