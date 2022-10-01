Pak vs Eng: Phil Salt credits bowlers for win against Pakistan

England batter, Phil Salt. —Provided by Author

I think the wicket played quite well, says Phil Salt.

I quite enjoy big games and obviously, this is a big game, he says.

English batter also praises crowd in Lahore.

Lahore: The Game Changer of 6th T20I between Pakistan and England, Phil Salt has credited his team’s bowlers for setting up a platform for England’s win after the top order batter helped his side register 8-wicket win in Lahore.



Phil Salt smashed three 6s and stroked 13 shots to the fence and scored 88 off 41 as England reached target of 170 in less than 15 over.

In an exclusive interview after the game for Geo’s segment “Game Changer”, the England cricketer said that wicket wasn’t that flat but his team’s bowler did really well and set up the platform.

“I think the wicket played quite well, probably as well as we've seen so far in this series. There was still a bit there for the bowlers. Slower balls gripped and sometimes there was a bit of variable bounce,” he said.

“I wouldn't say that it was a flat wicket. But, I think we bowled really well, I think that's the sort of main focus of what we did well tonight. We bowled really well, for sure. Babar got away from us a little bit at the end there, maybe we could have kept it 10-15 runs tighter. But, I think our bowlers really set the platform for that win tonight,” Phil Salt said.

The young batter was unstoppable on Friday as he smashed all bowlers through England’s run chase, when asked what he had in lunch ahead of the match, the Englishman responded by saying, “I had spaghetti bolognese for lunch. But last night Harris Rauf brought some lamb curry and some lamb chops and that sort of thing. So, it's probably that probably Harris.”

The 26-year-old also spoke about England’s strategy and said every player in the team is focused on playing in his role for the squad.

“I quite enjoy the big games. Obviously, this is a big game. Now we've got another big game in a couple days time,” he said.

“When you come out in these games, you got to be the one who wants to put their hand up for the team. And tonight, that was me. And I guess that's the approach that you know, we have in this team, right down one to 11, whoever, whoever crosses the line wants to finish the job for the team,” he said about his team’s approach.

Replying to a question, Phil Salt said that he is looking forward to the decider on Sunday but for them it will like just another game and the only difference would be that the winner will get the trophy.

Salt is among the players who have the experience of playing in Pakistan before this series, he has previously played for Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars in the league. He said playing in Pakistan before has surely helped him but previously his role here was totally different to what his role is now with England’s side.

“Yeah, it definitely helped,” he said when asked if experience of playing in Pakistan before helped him during this series.

“I've had slightly different roles when I've come over in the PSL, it is to bang lower down the order so it's nice to use my experience doing something that I've done for longer, which is opening the batting,” Salt said.

He also praised the crowd in Lahore by saying that spectators here always support good cricket.

“To be honest, I'm spoiled with the with the seeing how good the crowds are in the hall because of paying for the Qalandars in the PSL. We had such good support, the crowds have been top drawer they come to support good cricket. I am very happy to play in front of them,” he concluded.