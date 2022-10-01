Victoria Beckham posts daughter Harper’s sweet snap with Gigi and Bella Hadid during PFW

Victoria Beckham shared daughter Harper Beckham’s adorable picture with glam icons Gigi and Bella Hadid during Paris Fashion Week on Friday.

The supermodel sisters were dressed in stunning outfits for the Victoria’s much-anticipated show as they posed with Harper, 11, on Friday night.





Harper, who often follows her mom’s stunning style statements, looked gorgeous as she was clad in a black dress with lace detail.

The beautiful dress was also from her mother's collection. She finished her glam look with a black handbag and a white pair of shoes.

The youngest member of the Beckham clan styled her light brown hair styled into plaits for the fashion event.

Gigi, on the other hand, looked drop-dead gorgeous in a black blazer and kept her toned midriff on display as she walked on the runway.

Bella also flaunted her beauty in an incredible green frock from former Victoria's latest collection.

Meanwhile, the former Spice Girl also took to the runway for her debut show at PFW.