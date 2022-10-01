Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' all set to release next year in February

Ajay Devgn's 'Maidaan' also features Gajraj Rao

Earlier today, the release date of Ajay Devgn’s much-anticipated film Maidaan has been announced, the film is all set to release on February 17th, 2023.

Ajay, through his twitter handle announced the date. He wrote: “Experience the true story of an unknown hero, Syed Abdul Rahim who brought glory to India. #Maidaan releasing on 17th February, 2023.”

The film has been directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, widely known for movie Badhai Ho. Ajay Devgn’s starrer Maidaan also features actors: Gajraj Rao, Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh and Priyamani.

The plot of the film is based on the golden era of Indian football. Devgn will be playing the role football coach Syed Abdul Rahim.

In the meantime, Ajay Devgn have a few amazing projects coming his way. Currently, the actor is working on Drishyam 2, sequel to 2015 Drishyam, alongside Tabu.



According to PinkVilla, he will also be seen in a Bollywood remake of a Tamil action film named Kaithi also opposite Tabu.