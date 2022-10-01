 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 01 2022
By
Web Desk

Victoria Beckham, Nicola Peltz seemingly not interested in talking with each other : Watch

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 01, 2022

Victoria Beckham and her daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz were seen as less interested in talking with each other during the Paris Fashion Week show.

The former Spice Girls star was seen chatting to her son Brooklyn outside her Paris Fashion Week show while Nicola socialised with Cruz's girlfriend Tana Holding as the family reunited following feud rumours.

The 48-year-old had extended an invitation to her eldest son Brooklyn, 23, and his socialite wife Nicola, 27, for her French fashion debut on Friday following rumours of a family feud.

The couple attended and arrived half an hour early to show their support, with 'lots of hugs' going on when they were all reunited for the first time since this summer, said a source in the room.

And video footage taken outside the event shows Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socialised with Cruz's girlfriend Tana Holding and Harper Seven.

In the 30-second clip, Victoria looks glamorous in a figure-hugging black dress as she chats with Brooklyn, who is seen flashing a huge smile as he enjoys a drink.

During their avid chat, a woman approaches Victoria but she points at her son and instead continues their conversation, with the woman then walking away.


Victoria couldn't hold back her tears on Friday as she broke down while taking to the runway of her Paris Fashion Week debut show - reaching out to hug her husband David during the appearance.

Afterward, the family got together to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: 'There were a lot of smiles and a lot of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.'

Posing for a snap, Brooklyn and Nicola appeared in high spirits as they beamed while sitting alongside siblings Romeo and Harper, dad David and Vogue's Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.

More From Entertainment:

Brad Pitt ‘worries’ Angelina Jolie will ‘badmouth him to kids’ if he seriously dates: Insider

Brad Pitt ‘worries’ Angelina Jolie will ‘badmouth him to kids’ if he seriously dates: Insider
Adele jets off to Las Vegas to check up on long delayed residency

Adele jets off to Las Vegas to check up on long delayed residency
Paris Fashion Week: Florence Pugh makes first public appearance amid cast feud rumours

Paris Fashion Week: Florence Pugh makes first public appearance amid cast feud rumours
Machine Gun Kelly is 'making memories’ with daughter from her 'first Europe tour'

Machine Gun Kelly is 'making memories’ with daughter from her 'first Europe tour'
Kourtney Kardashian shares a glimpse at her new life with husband Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian shares a glimpse at her new life with husband Travis Barker
Miles Teller set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 48

Miles Teller set to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ season 48
Dua Lipa turns heads with her stylish appearance amid dating rumours with Trevor Noah

Dua Lipa turns heads with her stylish appearance amid dating rumours with Trevor Noah
Kim Kardashian stands out in cropped sports jacket during daughter North's basketball game

Kim Kardashian stands out in cropped sports jacket during daughter North's basketball game
Kim Kardashian reminds fans to follow ‘protocol’ before flying on her $150 million private jet

Kim Kardashian reminds fans to follow ‘protocol’ before flying on her $150 million private jet
Queen 'firmly put' Prince Harry 'in his place' post him being 'downright rude'

Queen 'firmly put' Prince Harry 'in his place' post him being 'downright rude'
Hollyoaks Callum Kerr parts ways with fiancee Olivia Anderson, source reveals

Hollyoaks Callum Kerr parts ways with fiancee Olivia Anderson, source reveals
Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘not on speaking terms’ after baby no. 2: Insider

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson ‘not on speaking terms’ after baby no. 2: Insider

Latest

view all