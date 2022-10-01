 
Showbiz
Kajol appreciates Ajay Devgn for winning National Film Award

Kajol took to Instagram to share her excitement after her husband Ajay Devgn won the National Film Award for his film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Ajay Devgn shared the Best Actor award for his performance in the 2020 film Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior with Suriya for his performance in the Tamil film Soorarai Pottru while the film also won an award for Best Popular Film.

Ajay's wife Kajol shared this feat of her husband on her Instagram stories with pride. Kajol gave Ajay a shoutout on social media as she shared a photo of his from the prestigious awards event. She also wrote, "Bringing home two National Awards and looking good is difficult!"

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior was released in January 2022 and was directed by Om Raut starring Saif Ali Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Kajol in the lead roles. The film was based on the life of Maratha warrior Tanaji Malusare.

