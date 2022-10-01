Radhika Apte reveals her favourite thing about Saif Ali Khan

Radhika Apte shared that she finds Saif Ali Khan's straightforward nature the best thing about himself in a recent interview, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Sharing about her relationship with Saif, Radhika said that they have a matching sense of humour and her favourite thing about her Vikram Vedha co-star is his quality of always speaking his mind.

Radhika Apte told News18, "The best thing about Saif is that he speaks his mind but is open to listening to another person too. And that’s why I feel free to speak my mind as well when I’m with him, which is taken very well. I prefer such relationships.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Radhika Apte and Saif Ali Khan's recently released film was Vikram Vedha in which the two are seen playing a couple.

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles along with Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi also playing vital roles.