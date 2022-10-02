Saif Ali Khan says people believed he switched to TV at the time of Sacred Games

Saif Ali Khan said in a recent interview that people started believing that he had switched to the TV when he was doing Sacred Games for Netflix and even told his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan about it, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Saif shared that his open mindset regarding different platforms and genres has helped him stay relevant over the years.

Saif told Dainik Bhaskar in an interview, "When I accepted Sacred Games, someone told my wife 'Oh, Saif will only do TV now'. That when Sacred Games is not even a TV show, it was for an OTT platform."

He further added, "So, I have made sure not to have such a mindset and that is the approach that has helped me stay relevant."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Saif Ali Khan's recently released film was Vikram Vedha in which he is seen playing the role of a cop.

Vikram Vedha is directed by Pushkar-Gayatri and stars Hrithik Roshan and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles along with Radhika Apte, Rohit Saraf, and Sharib Hashmi also playing vital roles.