Monday Oct 03 2022
Netflix ‘Cobra Kai’ creators talk potential season 6 release date

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Netflix Cobra Kai creators Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz and Hayden Schlossberg warned that the release of Season 6 may be delayed, per Deadline.

The show returned for its fifth season on September 9 and since then, the series has been in the streamer’s top 10 list with no signs of slowing down. Which in turn has the series' creators in high demand.

Did Netflix renew Cobra Kai for a sixth season?

There has been no official confirmation of Cobra Kai season 6, but there are signs pointing to its return. In an interview with Variety, show creators shared that the production is still tinkering around with the specifics as they juggle other projects. However, they teased that they have ‘more story to tell’.

When is the new season expected to hit Netflix?

There may be delays in the potential season 6 of the show as the showrunners have their hands full due to multiple projects.

“We’re still working all that out with Sony and Netflix, and we don’t have an official Season 6 to announce yet,” Hurwitz said during an interview.

“What we can say is that we’re constantly thinking about these characters. We are working on Obliterated right now for Sony and Netflix. We’re in our second month of production on that, and I think it’s going to blow people’s minds.”

“But we’re hopeful that there’s going to be more Cobra Kai on the horizon. There may be a little bit more of a wait potentially, just because we are in the midst of working on that other show, but it won’t be far behind, assuming everything goes as we’re expecting.”

