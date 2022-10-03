 
sports
Monday Oct 03 2022
SDSports desk

Pak vs Eng: Twitter floods with memes about Shaun Tait after Pakistan's defeat

SDSports desk

A collage of memes (lef and right) and Pakistan bowling coach Shaun Tait. — Twitter/File
Microblogging site Twitter was flooded with memes about Pakistan's bowling coach Shaun Tait as he once again became one of the top trends following the Men in Green's defeat in the home series against England owing to a lacklustre show in the finale on Sunday.

The reason behind Tait trending on Twitter was his statement from a press conference — held after one of the matches Pakistan lost in the home series — where he jokingly said:

"When we lose badly [...] they send me [to speak] when we get defeated badly.”

However, to lighten the mood and disappointment after Sunday's match, the fans came up with hilarious memes featuring the bowling coach.

Have a look at some of the memes:

A day earlier, a sublime fifty from Dawid Malan and three wickets for Chris Woakes guided England to a thumping 67-run win over Pakistan in the seventh Twenty20 in Lahore as they clinched the series 4-3 in a major boost ahead of the World Cup.

