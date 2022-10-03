 
pakistan
Monday Oct 03 2022
FO rejects India's remarks implying Pakistan's involvement in int'l terrorism

Security guards stand outside the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad. — AFP
  • FO calls on int'l community to hold India accountable.
  • Says remarks are to mislead int'l community.
  • It adds remarks are made to mask India's own credentials as state-sponsor of terrorism.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan rejected India's external affairs minister’s remarks insinuating Pakistan’s so-called involvement in “international terrorism”, a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) said Monday.

The foreign ministry called on the international community to hold India accountable for its "patronage of terrorist entities and for instigating unrest in neighbouring countries."

A statement issued by the Foreign Office said that the remarks are another manifestation of the Indian leaders’ obsession to concoct facts with respect to terrorism to mislead the international community. 

The statement further said that the remarks are made "to point fingers at neighbours in a bid to mask India’s own well-known credentials as a state-sponsor of terrorism and a serial violator of human rights."

"Nowhere is the state-terrorism more evident than in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), where over 900,000 Indian occupation forces continue to terrorise, torture and torment innocent Kashmiris with impunity," read the statement. 

It added that the world is also aware of the "saffron terror" orchestrated and unleashed by the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) zealots against Muslims in India. 

Talking about Pakistan's response to terror activities, the Foreign Office said that Pakistan's contribution to world peace and fighting terrorism is widely acknowledged by the international community. 

The statement issued said that Pakistan is the only country that has stemmed the tide of terror directed against it from elements and states with inimical motives. "In reality, India has been involved in supporting terrorism against Pakistan from its own territory and from other countries in the region," it added. 

The Foreign Office said that India’s mischievous campaign to masquerade as a "victim" of terrorism and to hoodwink the world community by hypocritically levelling allegations against Pakistan is pathological. 

Speaking about Indian spy Kulbhushan Yadhav — who is a serving Indian navy officer and Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) operative — FO said that he was involved in planning, supporting, abetting and executing terrorist activities in Pakistan and he remains a stark reminder of India’s true face as a state sponsor of terrorism.

"India would be well advised to abjure its policy of state terrorism in IIOJK and against the Muslims in India and allow the Kashmiri people to exercise their right to self-determination as enshrined in the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions and as per their wishes," said FO, expressing displeasure of India's baseless allegations.

