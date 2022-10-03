 
Monday Oct 03 2022
Shraddha Kapoor talks about female actors in Hindi Film Industry

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Shraddha Kapoor talked about how things have changed in the Hindi Cinema for female actors from the time when she started her career 12 years ago, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Shraddha shared that she feels things are better for female actors than before as much more movies are being made from a woman's perspective in the current time.

Shraddha said, "A lot of things have changed since I started off, especially for female actors. Now we see films made from a female gaze, with the actress being the driving point of the story."

She further added, "Not only are women headlining many films and stories but they are also written in a deeply layered manner, which can create an impact. It’s a great time for women in Indian cinema.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shraddha will be seen next alongside Ranbir Kapoor in a film directed by Luv Ranjan. Shraddha started her career 12 years ago with Teen Patti but rose to stardom with Aashiqui 2.

