Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'middle-class girl'

Farah Khan recalled her first meeting with Gauri Khan in an episode of Gauri's show Dream Homes and revealed that she hasn't changed in 32 years, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Farah shared in the episode that Gauri is still the same person she met three decades ago and hasn't let Bollywood stardom change the middle-class Punjabi girl in her. Farah also complimented Gauri for her motherhood and called her an exceptional mother for the way she has raised her children.

Farah said, "So I know her from 1990, which is 32 years. The best thing about Gauri is that she hasn't changed at all, and that's a very good, a very rare trait that you find in Bollywood with the success and the money and people fawning over you. She has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date."

She further added about Gauri, "Gauri is doing too good. She is an exceptional mother, she is a great wife. She runs a great house. Her children are beautiful. She handles everything."

Farah Khan and Gauri Khan have known each other since 1990 and they first met on Goa beach when Farah was shooting for Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa with Shah Rukh Khan.