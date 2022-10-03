 
Monday Oct 03 2022
Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' stays strong on Day 24 amid competition from new releases

Monday Oct 03, 2022

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' stays strong on Day 24 amid competition from new releases

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's much-awaited film Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva stayed steady at the box office on the 24th day of its theatrical release and did decent business amid competition from new releases like Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1, as reported by IndiaToday.

As per reports, the first part of the Astraverse trilogy collected INR 1.6 crore in India this Sunday which is more than its collection of the previous day. Judging by the film's business, it is expected to continue its run in theatres for another few weeks.

Brahmastra managed to rule the box office through the whole of September before receiving competition from Vikram Vedha and Ponniyin Selvan Part 1.

Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva is regarded as the most expensive Indian film so far with its budget expected to be over INR 400 crore; moreover, it has also taken the longest time in making than any other film. Produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions, Part 1: Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles.

