Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran

Federal Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan. File photo

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan has warned Chairman PTI Imran Khan of something happening to him that would be beyond his imagination if he steps out of his residence along with his supporters for the long march to the federal capital.



"I must request that everyone pray that Imran Khan leaves his home as his supporters begin the long march," the minister said, speaking on Monday's episode of the Geo News programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath."

The interior minister dared Imran Khan to show up himself at the red zone in the federal capital. He said Imran does not even know how the government is going to deal with him. The government is ready and fully geared up to frustrate the PTI's adventures as they venture into the federal capital, he added.

The government will safeguard the red zone in Islamabad, he said, adding the law-enforcement agencies, including the paratroopers, the FC and police, are supposed to secure the red zone. If an organization is found guilty of dereliction of duty, it will affect the entire nation, he said.

Sanaullah alleged that Imran Khan wants chaos in the country, and appealed to the entire nation to prevent him from doing so and support the government.

The minister derided Imran Khan, saying, "I had said that Imran Khan would apologise. However, he went a step farther. He reached the court of the female judge in her absence. He instructed the court staff to inform her that Imran Khan had arrived to offer his apology."

The interior minister said that Imran says different things on different occasions. This is not a leader but a trouble maker, he said.