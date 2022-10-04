 
pakistan
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Miftah vs Dar: Fawad says govt’s economic team totally confused

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

(From left to right) Former finance minister Miftah Ismail, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/PID/File
(From left to right) Former finance minister Miftah Ismail, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry and incumbent Finance Minister Ishaq Dar. — AFP/PID/File

  • Fawad terms Miftah, Dar's remarks "irresponsible, contradictory".
  • PTI says statements have complicated matters related to IMF package.
  • Says Shahbaz Sharif's economic team is "totally confused".

Senior PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry has reacted to the row between Finance Minister Ishaq Dar and his predecessor Miftah Ismail over the recent petrol price cut, saying that the federal government comprises of the "most idiotic team" in the country's history.

Last week, Dar announced to slash the skyrocketing petrol price by Rs12.63 per litre, giving a major relief to the inflation-stricken people.

However, the former finance minister Miftah was not at all happy about the government's decision to not increase the petroleum development levy (PDL) this month without International Monetary Fund's (IMF) approval, and termed it "reckless".

Dar, in response to the tweet, said in Geo News programme "Capital Talk" that Miftah should not worry about the IMF deal as now he has to deal with the lender.

The public quarrel between the two PML-N leaders has been termed "irresponsible and contradictory" by former minster Fawad Chauhdry.

Taking to Twitter, the PTI leader said:

"The irresponsible and contradictory statements have complicated matters further regarding the IMF programme. This government comprises of the most idiotic team in the history as half of the cabinet doesn't have portfolios, while those who have, don't know the ABC of their ministry. They even failed to build a dashboard."

Fawad further stated that the economic team of the country is "totally confused".

"Their politics has been buried. If [the government] is working, it is working to end their NAB cases........," he tweeted.

Miftah-Dar row

The former finance minister Miftah Ismail, who worked hard to revive the stalled IMF programme publicly opposed the government's decision to slash the prices of petroleum products.

Taking to Twitter, Miftah had said:

"Not increasing PDL this month without IMF approval is reckless, but what PTI did with our economy was unforgivable," he said in response to PTI leader Shaukat Tarin's tweet.

Meanwhile, Dar in response advised Miftah "not to worry".

“I have to handle the International Monetary Fund (IMF) matters, so from now on, neither Miftah nor anybody else has to worry about anything."

“I believe that the flood-and-inflation-weary people shouldn’t be burdened further,” he said while taking a jibe at his fellow PML-N member for "burdening the masses" with his policies.

More From Pakistan:

World leaders labelled Imran Khan 'rude, liar and narcissist': PM Shehbaz Sharif

World leaders labelled Imran Khan 'rude, liar and narcissist': PM Shehbaz Sharif
Pakistan, UN jointly launch flash appeal to seek flood relief

Pakistan, UN jointly launch flash appeal to seek flood relief

Article 62(1)(f) imposing lifetime ban is a draconian law: CJP Bandial

Article 62(1)(f) imposing lifetime ban is a draconian law: CJP Bandial
Karachi, brace yourself for an early winter

Karachi, brace yourself for an early winter
Man involved in child pornography arrested, videos and pictures recovered

Man involved in child pornography arrested, videos and pictures recovered
Money laundering case: PM Shehbaz granted permanent exemption from appearance

Money laundering case: PM Shehbaz granted permanent exemption from appearance
SC to hold daily hearings on Imran Khan's plea against NAB amendments: CJP

SC to hold daily hearings on Imran Khan's plea against NAB amendments: CJP
King Charles interested in visiting Pakistan soon

King Charles interested in visiting Pakistan soon
Centre approaches SC against Shahbaz Gill's bail

Centre approaches SC against Shahbaz Gill's bail
‘Honour cordon’ for Gen Bajwa at Pentagon today

‘Honour cordon’ for Gen Bajwa at Pentagon today
Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran

Rana Sana throws red zone gauntlet to Imran
World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad

World can't expect Pakistan to handle flood-related devastation on its own: Mahathir Mohamad

Latest

view all