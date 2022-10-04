 
Huma Abedin details her new outlook on dating amid Bradley Cooper romance 

Huma Abedin and Bradley Cooper made headlines for their reported romantic relationship earlier this year.

Abedin has shared a detailed account of her dating amid having a romance with Cooper in a new interview and admitted that she wasn’t interested in having a relationship in the past.

The political staffer, who was vice chair of Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, said, “I put dating in the category of one of the things I did not allow myself to be open to for many years.”

“Particularly when I was living in New York in the early 2000s, when Hillary was in the Senate and it was a very glamorous time in New York,” she told WSJ. Magazine in an interview published on Monday.

Abedin continued, “I was invited to so many dinner parties and there’d be all these women I found to be much smarter, much more beautiful, much more everything.”

“Here I was, this serious little political aide in a suit. I never expected to be the woman that any of these men left with and I was OK with that because to allow for that kind of relationship would mean that I would have less time to work. Less time to focus,” she said.

Abedin, who was previously married to Anthony Weiner admitted that her perspective on dating has changed greatly since then and she’s very open to it now. “Yes, I’m open to all kinds of saying yes!” she exclaimed.

Abedins’ latest comments come just three months after it was reported she’s dating the American Sniper star. 

