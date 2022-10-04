 
Showbiz
Tuesday Oct 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Riteish Deshmukh on Boycott culture: 'Boycott trend does not make a film flop'

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Oct 04, 2022

Riteish Deshmukh shares his opinion regarding the boycott trend
Riteish Deshmukh shares his opinion regarding the boycott trend

Dhamaal actor Riteish Deshmukh recently in an interview shared his stance over the existing boycott trend in Bollywood.

Speaking about the boycott culture, he added: “I believe everyone has a right to express their views, we just have to do our own work. But boycott trend does not make a film flop, and Brahmastra is your answer. It was boycotted and now it’s a blockbuster.”

“So just like in Lagaan, when it rains after the cricket match, that is what matters. He too Brahmastra came, and it rained, so to speak. And this applies to every industry.”

While having a freewheeling chat for Netflix, the actor also spoke about growing up in his father, said: “When your cricket ball travels all the way from terrace to the living room, and you have to go inside to retrieve it, as a kid, you see 200 shoes lying around, blocking your way, and that is how I grew up, that was my childhood. To know whether my father was in home or not, I had to only see those shoes.”

He concluded his chat by sharing his Bollywood journey: “I have worked with Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Sanjay Dutt, Rishi Kapoor, Mithun Chakraborty. For me, I was just a guy in front of a TV, and now I am inside it with those guys that I love, so that is success.”

On the work front, Riteish Deshmukh has Visfot, Kakuda and Mister Mummy lined up next, reported IndianExpress.

More From Showbiz:

Sara Ali Khan to play lead in Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'

Sara Ali Khan to play lead in Karan Johar's 'Ae Watan Mere Watan'
Gauri Shinde intends to auction SriDevi's sarees in 'English Vinglish'

Gauri Shinde intends to auction SriDevi's sarees in 'English Vinglish'

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' stays strong on Day 24 amid competition from new releases

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' stays strong on Day 24 amid competition from new releases
Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' collects INR 37.35 crore in opening weekend

Hrithik Roshan, Saif Ali Khan's 'Vikram Vedha' collects INR 37.35 crore in opening weekend
Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'a middle-class Punjabi girl to date'

Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'a middle-class Punjabi girl to date'
Pankaj Tripathi made National Icon by Election Commission of India

Pankaj Tripathi made National Icon by Election Commission of India
Hrithik Roshan explains the importance of black thread on his wrist

Hrithik Roshan explains the importance of black thread on his wrist
Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'middle-class girl'

Farah Khan calls Gauri Khan 'middle-class girl'
Shraddha Kapoor talks about female actors in Hindi Film Industry

Shraddha Kapoor talks about female actors in Hindi Film Industry
Ali Abbas Zafar to bring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff together for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'

Ali Abbas Zafar to bring Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff together for 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'
Mahira Khan to make her Hollywood debut with Will Smith?

Mahira Khan to make her Hollywood debut with Will Smith?

Asim Azhar, Aima, Young Stunners perform to extend support to flood victims

Asim Azhar, Aima, Young Stunners perform to extend support to flood victims

Latest

view all